Morning crash shuts down Ohio interstate

An Ohio Department of Transportation employee received minor injuries this morning when a semi crashed into the ODOT truck he was in on Interstate 75.

Around 1:25 a.m., Matthew Fought, 40, of Lima, was driving his semi north on I-75 when he crossed the white edge line and collided with the ODOT truck that was parked on the east shoulder of the interstate.

The ODOT truck had emergency lights and an arrow board activated, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Caleb Varhees, 32, of Cridersville, was in the ODOT truck at the time of the crash and was taken to Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

The northbound right lane of I-75 was shut down for more than an hour and the left lane was closed for about 20 minutes as crews cleaned up the crash. The interstate is now fully reopened.