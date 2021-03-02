Reaction to Vernon Jordan's death:

President Bill Clinton's Health and Human Services secretary, Donna Shalala, called Jordan a great friend who was “larger than life."

“A wise counselor, a patriot and generous citizen,” Shalala said Tuesday on Twitter. “His star will never be diminished.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday on Twitter that “Jordan's leadership took our nation closer to its Founding promise: all are created equal."

In a statement Tuesday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said Jordan “battled the demons of voter suppression and racial degradation, winning more than he lost.”

“He brought others w/him. And left a map so more could find their way," Abrams said on Twitter. “Love to his family. Travel on with God’s grace.”