I&M to upgrade northeast transmission lines

Indiana Michigan Power customers in northeast Fort Wayne are getting an electric transmission upgrade.

Officials at Indiana Michigan Power announced the plan to upgrade in a statement today.

The project includes upgrading eight miles of electric transmission line and improving the Trier Substation near the intersection of Trier Road and Walden Run.

Crews will be replacing towers from the 1920s with steel monopoles, I&M said. The monopoles will have a smaller footprint.

Residents who want to ask questions or learn more about the project can go to IndianaMichiganPower.com/RobisonPark-Lincoln.