From 2008: Moses and Jordan recall how destiny united them

This story first appeared in The Journal Gazette March 30, 2008:

Vernon Jordan Jr. remembered the man at once. Some things, some people, 28 years do not erase.

And so when state Rep. Win Moses, D-Fort Wayne, called last week to ask for a few minutes of Jordan's time, the request was readily granted. And on Thursday, on the campus of Indiana University, the one-time mayor of Fort Wayne and the one-time director of the National Urban League spent 15 congenial minutes together, their first face-to-face meeting since fate linked them forever on a May night in 1980.

"I was glad to see him," Jordan said last week. "We had a great conversation. ... It was not some great, dramatic moment, but I was happy to see him, as I've been happy to see many people I've encountered in my life. I'm a big Win Moses fan."

Moses, in turn, said Vernon was "very gracious" and "just wonderful."

"We went through the whole history of what happened," he said.

What happened, late on the night of May 29, 1980, began this way: A man on a killing spree named Joseph Paul Franklin -- an avowed racist who, in a jailhouse confession in 1996, said he was "on a holy war against evildoers" -- parked his car along the road outside the Fort Wayne Marriott. Then he raised the hood to make it look as if he were having engine trouble, and lay in wait.

When Jordan, who was in town to address the local Urban League, got out of an acquaintance's car, Franklin shot him with a 30.06 hunting rifle. The bullet punched a hole in Jordan's back the size of a man's fist and set in motion a desperate fight to save his life that would bring Fort Wayne unwanted national scrutiny and link Jordan inextricably with people he might never have had ties to otherwise.

People such as Dr. Al Stovall, who treated Jordan in the emergency room at Parkview Hospital. And the late Dr. Jeffrey Towles, the surgeon who saved his life and with whom Jordan struck up a friendship that didn't end until Towles' death in 2004. And Moses, who became a liaison of sorts during the week Jordan spent at Parkview, escorting President Carter and Sen. Edward Kennedy and Jordan's wife, Shirley, among others, to his bedside.

"I remember he sent a police car to bring Jeffrey Towles to the hospital," Jordan recalled.

"We spent a week really helping him until he was in such a physical state he could be transported," Moses said.

Twenty-eight years later, the two men finally met face-to-face again.

Jordan, now 72 and director of Lazard Ltd and Lazard Group in Washington, was in Bloomington as part of an IU lecture series. He and Moses met before Jordan's talk, almost three decades falling away as they reminisced -- about the wall-to-wall media blitz, and the visits from Carter, Kennedy, Jesse Jackson and Jordan's old friend Richard Hatcher, then the mayor of Gary, and the Secret Service's concern that the Jordan shooting was part of a plot to lure Carter into the open.

"He told me an interesting tale I had not heard before," Moses said. "Jesse Jackson was in town holding press conferences, making life a little tough for us. Well, Vernon Jordan's mother, who it turned out knew Jesse well, went to see Jesse. And she said, `Jesse, there's one problem here. Vernon Jr. may die. You need to go home right now.'

"And so he did."

All of that was still on Jordan's mind when he took the podium for his lecture.

"In his speech, he said, `I don't think of Fort Wayne as the place where I was shot,' " Moses said. "`I think of it as the place where I was healed. Everybody took care of me there.' "