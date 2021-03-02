Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader shot in Fort Wayne, dies

Vernon Jordan, the civil rights leader and former National Urban League president who was nearly slain during a May 1980 shooting in Fort Wayne, has died, multiple media sources reported this morning. He was 85.

The New York Times said Jordan died Monday, according to a statement attributed to his daughter, Vickee. The Associated Press, CBS, Bloomberg and CNN also reported his death.

Jordan was shot outside the Fort Wayne Marriott by Joseph Paul Franklin, a sniper who used a high-powered hunting rifle and who was not convicted in a 1982 trial. But in 1996, Franklin admitted the shooting in an interview with the Indianapolis Star, saying he planned the ambush after he heard on the radio that Jordan was speaking there.

The Democratic Party insider spent 10 days at Parkview Hospital, where Dr. Jeffrey Towles led the surgical team that saved his life. President Jimmy Carter and Sen. Edward Kennedy were among his visitors; a story about Carter's visit was the first item ever broadcast on the new CNN.

The 1957 DePauw University graduate left the Urban League the year after the shooting and pursued a law career, in recent years splitting his time between a law firm in Washington, D.C., and an investment-banking firm in New York City.

