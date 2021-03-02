State lowers vaccination eligibility, opens mass vaccination clinics

The Indiana State Department of Health has opened the vaccination eligibility to 55 and older, effective today.

Hoosiers wanting to schedule an appointment need to register in advance at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Proof of age and residency in the state of Indiana is required. No walk ups will be accepted.

The department has also partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College to host three mass vaccination clinics, a statement said.

The mass vaccination clinics will be located in Indianapolis, Sellersburg and Notre Dame with plans for future clinics in Gary and other locations, as more vaccine becomes available.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.