Wednesday, March 03, 2021 2:52 pm
State lowers vaccine eligibility to 50 years old and older
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana Department of Health has opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers ages 50 and older.
The expansion will now make an additional 412,000 Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine, accounting for just more than 35% of the state's population. Those Hoosiers also represent 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths, the department said in a statement today.
To schedule an appointment, Indiana residents can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers must show proof of residency to receive the vaccination.
Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story