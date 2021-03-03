State lowers vaccine eligibility to 50 years old and older

The Indiana Department of Health has opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers ages 50 and older.

The expansion will now make an additional 412,000 Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine, accounting for just more than 35% of the state's population. Those Hoosiers also represent 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98% of Indiana's COVID-19 deaths, the department said in a statement today.

To schedule an appointment, Indiana residents can go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers must show proof of residency to receive the vaccination.