    Wednesday, March 03, 2021 12:19 pm

    FWCS: In-person classes for 2021-22 school year

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne Community Schools is planning to begin the next academic year with in-person classes for all students five days a week.

    Superintendent Mark Daniel shared those "very optimistic" intentions during his monthly Facebook Live update Tuesday.

    District leaders also are discussing virtual options offered for unique situations, he said.

    "If this pandemic has told us one thing," Daniel said, "it has told us we do so much better, so much better – our students, our staff, our entire organization – when we're in person."

