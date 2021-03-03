Indiana: 786 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and nine additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,200 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 433 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 663,511 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,127,593 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,123,029 Tuesday. A total of 8,093,057 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 55 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,031,266 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 608,638 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered.