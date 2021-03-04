Planners to consider industrial building near Sweetwater

Light could be shed next week on a mysterious proposal for a mammoth-sized -- or maybe mastodon-sized -- industrial building.

The building is proposed for 150 acres along U.S. 30, roughly across from Sweetwater, by an entity calling itself the Mastodon Project.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday is scheduled to consider the proposal seeking approval of a primary development plan for the 630,000-square-foot building and an amended written commitment for the land.

The building is proposed to be 110 feet high -- more than twice as tall as the 50 and 40 feet allowed under the property's current zoning.

Other details remain sketchy -- including who the Mastodon Project is.

The applicant is listed as AMS 2021 BTS-Fort Wayne, IN LLC, and the application is signed by Grant Goldman, an employee of Ambrose Property Group, an Indianapolis-based developer of industrial and warehouse/logistics sites and buildings. A call to that company was not returned Thursday.

