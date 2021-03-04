Thursday, March 04, 2021 2:24 pm
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in fatal crash
JIM CHAPMAN | The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne man could serve up to eight years in prison for driving drunk and running a red light when he caused a crashed that killed a man.
Khiry H. Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty today in Allen Superior Court to causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A plea agreement with prosecutors calls for Johnson to receive up to eight years behind bars when he is sentenced April 9. Charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle with a suspended license would be dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Johnson's driving privileges will also be suspended for a length of time to be determined by Judge Fran Gull.
Johnson was driving his 2014 Kia Sorrento south on South Clinton Street about 3:15 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019 when he ran a red light at East Wallace Street, colliding with a 2008 gray Chevy Cobalt going west on East Wallace.
Michael Dewitt Stevenson, 44, was thrown from the Cobalt and died at a hospital.
Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment. His blood-alcohol level tested at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%, court records said.
Video taken from a nearby business showed Johnson running a red light at a speed calculated by police at 61 mph where posted speed limits are between 30 and 35 mph, court records said.
