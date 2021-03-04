Indiana: 962 COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 962 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 32 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 432 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 664,446 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,123,323 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,127,593 Wednesday. A total of 8,133,596 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 50 years- old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

As of today, 1,061,173 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 633,123 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

Additionally, the health department announced that it has filled four days of appointments at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccination clinic, with a total of 16,800 people scheduling an appointment. Two more mass vaccination clinics are planned March 12 and 13 in Sellersburg and March 26 and 27 at the University of Notre Dame.