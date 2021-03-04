Three Rivers Festival celebrating community

This year's Three Rivers Festival parade on July 10 celebrates the value of community – "Coming Together: Fort Wayne's Past, Present, & Future," festival officials announced this week.

Jaylon Smith of the Dallas Cowboys will be one of the grand marshals, representing Fort Wayne's present. Sammie Vance, founder of Sammie's Buddy Bench Project, will be grand marshal representing the city's future.

For the first time, the parade will have a posthumous grand marshal representing Fort Wayne's past – Hana Stith, first African-American teacher hired by Fort Wayne Community Schools and co-founder of the African/African-American Museum.