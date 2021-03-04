Police show off high-tech operations center

A state-of-the-art, high-tech command center to monitor man hunts, drug raids, missing persons searches and other real-time investigations was unveiled Thursday at Fort Wayne Police Department headquarters downtown.

The Investigative Operations Center features large television screens, electronic white boards and multiple computer monitors surrounding a central operations desk. Also equipped with a coffee corner, the 980-square-foot room became operational in December, but was a year in the making, according to Deputy Chief James Feasel, who oversees all police department investigative operations.

Leaders from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Indiana State Police and the FBI attended the unveiling ceremony along with Police Chief Steve Reed; Feasel; Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Vice and Narcotics Unit; Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the police department's homicide unit; and Lt. Jon Bowers, who oversaw the installation of technology.

Reed said the center was the product of not only quality people running investigations but units working in a team concept. "All the technology in this room. It's amazing," Reed said.

Major Kevin Hobson of the Indiana State Police, chairman of the Indiana HIDTA executive board, said the center's level of sophistication is unparalleled in Indiana, although other agencies have real-time investigatory centers, too.

HIDTA, a federally operated program that stands for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, provided $110,000 of the $150,000 cost to build the room.

jduffy@jg.net