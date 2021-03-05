Indiana: 879 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 879 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 665,285 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,263 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 432 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,138,643 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,133,323 Wednesday. A total of 8,171,222 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,088,419 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 657,741 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a mass vaccination clinic March 26 and 27 at the University of Notre Dame; appointments are open for this clinic. An additional clinic is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details about that clinic will be announced when they are completed.