Victim treated at hospital after Huntington shooting

A 29-year-old man was treated at a Fort Wayne hospital following a shooting in Huntington early this morning, Huntington police said.

Police were called about 4 a.m. on a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wright Street, police said in a statement.

It said officers began medical treatment on the victim until care was turned over to the Huntington Fire Department and Parkview EMS. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, from which he was later released, police said.

Huntington police are investigating the shooting, which they said is believed to be an isolated incident. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Huntington firefighters, Parkview EMS and Indiana State Police assisted Huntington police.