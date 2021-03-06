Indiana: 1,243 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths Saturday

A total of 666,516 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 1,243 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said Saturday.

The totals include 3,769 tests for 1,241 unique individuals submitted by a laboratory whose data has just been added to the system, the state health department said in a statement. Those submissions include 445 historical cases that have been added to the state dashboard.

A total of 12,299 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 36 from the previous day, the statement said. It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,145,029 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,138,643 Friday. A total of 8,212,940 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

As of Saturday, 1,112,590 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 677,890 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers ages 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or if you require assistance.