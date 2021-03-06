Column: Crude catapults past $66

Along with several OPEC members, Russia announced it would keep its production cuts, adding fuel to the sharp rally in place since May.

World oil demand has been recovering as the pandemic has been subsiding. A decline of several million barrels per day in Texas and nearby states during the snowstorm and record-breaking cold has also energized the rally.

Farmers tend to be hurt by higher fuel prices, but with ethanol and bio-diesel in the mix, corn and soybean oil benefit from the increased demand. Crude oil as of midday Friday traded at $66, up about $4 per barrel from last week.

Vilsack voices optimism

Our new secretary of agriculture, Tom Vilsack, spoke throughout the week about including farmers in new income streams. In his plan, farmers wouldn’t be limited to growing and selling their crops but would lead our response to climate change challenges.

Vilsack predicted carbon sequestration, new technologies, better use of ag waste and expanded markets would create new revenue. The use of government programs will enable commodity production to develop and adopt climate-smart agricultural practices. He also addressed hunger and nutrition insecurity, suggesting healthier food choices are on his agenda.

NASDAQ takes a nosedive

The tech-dominated NASDAQ led the way south as all major stock index futures continued their tumble this week.

Fears of rising long-term interest grew as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did little to reduce anxiety about long-term rates. On Thursday morning, Powell made no assurances the Fed would buy more long-term treasuries to keep yields down. The U.S. dollar rallied all week on the same news and views.

The March Nasdaq traded at 12,400 points, down about 450 points from last Friday.

Biden calls Mexico’s president

President Biden continues to connect with world leaders. This week he spoke with Mexican President López Obrador.

Mexican imports to the U.S. have been on an upward trend going back decades. Mexico mainly buys our grains, oilseeds and meat, as its demand for those commodities exceeds its production capacity. We mostly buy their vegetables, fruit and beer.

One idea floated during Biden and Obrador’s talk was allowing migrant workers to fill the gap in U.S. agricultural labor shortages, although no agreement was reached. The Mexican peso futures contract was at .4693, down from last week.

