Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts, Shares Progress At Mass Vaccination Clinic

The following was released on Sunday, March 7, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that nearly 8,200 people have received a free COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including more than 4,100 who were vaccinated on Saturday. The clinic continues through Monday. All appointments are booked.

As of Sunday, 1,127,721 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 696,457 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Additional vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Sunday, 667,262 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 748 from the previous day. A total of 12,310 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,150,418 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,145,029 on Saturday. A total of 8,242,367 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.