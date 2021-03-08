The Journal Gazette
 
    Sheriff's department investigating death of man found in ditch

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found Monday morning in east Allen County.

    Police were called just before 11 a.m. and found the man in a water-filled ditch along Meyer Road just north of Paulding Road.

    Capt. Steve Stone, sheriff's department public information officer, said the man's death doesn't appear to be suspicious. An autopsy, possibly today, will determine the cause of death, he said.

     

