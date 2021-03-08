Apartment fire, death investigated

A man was found dead this morning in an apartment where there had been a fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the apartment at 3444 E. State Blvd. about 8:30 a.m. after a man was found unconscious.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said there had been a fire in the apartment, but it wasn't burning when firefighters arrived.

Investigators aren't sure how the man died or what caused the fire. It's also unclear whether foul play is suspected, O'Connor said.

The coroner's office will identify the victim.