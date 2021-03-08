Indiana: 480 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

Health officials announced today that 480 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and five additional deaths have been reported.

They said 1,113,856 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and 703,808 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 12,315 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 667,736 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,153,395 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,150,418 Sunday. A total of 8,255,253 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 50 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana to meet eligibility requirements.

Over the weekend, 12,384 Hoosiers were vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccination clinic.

An additional mass vaccination clinic is planned at the University of Notre Dame on March 26 and 27. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.