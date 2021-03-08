The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 08, 2021

    Traffic stop nets drug charges

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    When narcotics detectives pulled over the Ford Mustang close to 9 p.m. March 1, the driver already had four charges of narcotic drug dealing ready to file against him.

    Juan F. Melendez-Castro Jr., 20, of the 5300 block of Monarch Drive, was charged Friday with four counts of narcotic drug dealing with misdemeanor narcotic drug possession.

    During a traffic stop, detectives found several things in Melendez-Castro's left sock including a $20 bill containing 0.7 grams fentanyl, a receipt rolled with blue pills with “M” on one side and “30” on the other side, and a plastic bag with three more blue pills, which were identified as oxycodone, according to court documents.

    Before the stop, detectives had investigated Melendez-Castro between October and February, court papers said.

    He was being held on $200,000 at the Allen County Jail. 

