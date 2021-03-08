977 grams of pot found during stop

A traffic stop on Interstate 69 resulted in the seizure of 977 grams of marijuana, more than enough to make 1,900 marijuana cigarettes.

Jason Lamar Thomas, 36, of the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue, was charged Friday with marijuana dealing.

He was pulled over Feb. 25 about 2:15 p.m. after allegedly driving 82 mph in a 70 mph zone. With the help of a police dog, the marijuana was discovered along with empty plastic baggies, a digital scale and a cup with plant residue inside a blue backpack, court documents said.

No information was available on his bond. He has a court hearing in April.