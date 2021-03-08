Woman charged with drug dealing

After allegedly selling drugs in three undercover buys for fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, a Fort Wayne woman faces several charges.

Holly Brooks, also known as Holly Fedock, 31, of the 1900 block of Third Street, was charged Feb. 26 with two counts methamphetamine dealing and two counts narcotic drug dealing.

The first buy Jan. 25 yielded 0.5 gram of fentanyl and 3.6 grams of methamphetamine at a cost of $280. On Jan. 27, Brooks allegedly sold 0.1 grams of heroin and 14.1 grams of methamphetamine ($500). The final buy on Feb. 3 was for 1 gram of heroin and fentanyl, 0.1 grams of fentanyl ($300), court documents said.

Brooks was being held in lieu of $530,000 bail at the Allen County Jail.

jduffy@jg.net