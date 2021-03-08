The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 08, 2021 12:01 am

    8-month closure for section of Bass Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Bass Road between Thomas and Hillegas roads will be closed for eight months, beginning at 7 a.m. today, during reconstruction, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, the highway department said in its notice.

    A detour will use Kroemer Road/Haeman Road to Leesburg Road to Hillegas Road.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story