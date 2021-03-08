Monday, March 08, 2021 12:01 am
8-month closure for section of Bass Road
The Journal Gazette
Bass Road between Thomas and Hillegas roads will be closed for eight months, beginning at 7 a.m. today, during reconstruction, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, the highway department said in its notice.
A detour will use Kroemer Road/Haeman Road to Leesburg Road to Hillegas Road.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story