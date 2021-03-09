FW City Council to consider Project Mastodon tax abatement

The average annual payroll for the company that could eventually occupy the Project Mastodon site along U.S. 30 is expected to be $30 million, according to a tax abatement request up for consideration by the Fort Wayne City Council.

What goes inside the proposed 634,000 square-foot structure is still unclear, as the developer's representatives and city officials are bound by a nondisclosure agreement.

A 10-year property tax abatement request filed with the city council indicates the company expects to create 1,000 full-time jobs with a total annual payroll of $30 million. Employees' average salaries would be about $30,000, the document states. If approved, the company is expected to save about $16.1 million over 10 years.

The project is expected to cost about $100 million.

The city council on Tuesday approved a resolution to begin the process to grant the development a 10-year tax abatement. A public hearing regarding the abatement request is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 23.

Speaking at the end of Tuesday's City Council meeting, Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he "has every reason to support" the abatement but said he would not approve such a request for "an undisclosed use."

Jehl said he would like to meet with Community Development to discuss the proposal's details because he would like "to be able to do my job properly."

