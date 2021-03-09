City Council approves body camera purchase

More than 300 police body cameras are on their way, thanks to a unanimous Fort Wayne City Council vote Tuesday.

Council members approved the purchase of 320 body cameras – 220 more than originally anticipated – less than three weeks after Mayor Tom Henry announced the city's intention to do so.

The total cost of the cameras is $999,073.That number includes $316,560 the City Council set aside last year during October budget discussions to allow the police department to buy 100 cameras.

Of the total, $83,098 will come from a federal Justice Assistance Grant awarded to the police department.

Officers will be trained to use the cameras in groups of 25 to 30, Police Chief Steve Reed said. Those officers' squad cars will have the necessary equipment installed at that time as well, he added. Reed said he hopes to get all the cameras rolled out by the end of the year.

"It will take some time, but we want to go ahead and get that started," he said.

Officers will need to manually activate their cameras, Reed added, but noted that there is a pre-record period that is useful in case an incident occurs suddenly and the officer can't activate the camera right away. The police department has also updated its policy governing body cameras to includes penalties for officers who intentionally deactivate the equipment, Reed said.

Off-duty officers providing security or working other part-time jobs will be required to wear their camera if they are in uniform, Reed said.

The city council vote came just hours after Fort Wayne's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice released a series of 18 recommendations designed to help restore community trust in police. The commission is chaired by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.

Body cameras were one of the recommendations included in the report, which is posted on the city's website.

"Body-worn cameras have become a necessary tool in present-day police work and are integral to trust with citizens," the report states. "Their usage protects the officer, the citizen and the city. If properly used, recordings should provide a visual accounting of events that have taken place."

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she's happy the police department will be able to move faster than originally believed.

"You can't see it, but I'm smiling underneath this mask," she said.

In a statement late Tuesday, Henry said he is encouraged by the council's approval.

"The purchase of additional body cameras for the Fort Wayne Police Department is an important next step in our efforts to provide the best public safety services possible," Henry said. "Open communication, accessibility, community relations and trust are critical as our officers serve and protect residents and businesses each day."

dgong@jg.net