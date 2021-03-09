Tuesday, March 09, 2021 5:50 pm
Kimmel mentions Fort Wayne mattress retailer in joke about Pence
The Journal Gazette
Late night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel recently mentioned local retailer Mattress Warehouse in a joke about former Vice President Mike Pence.
“Poor Mike Pence,” Kimmel said. “You know Mike Pence works at a mattress store now? It’s true. He’s selling Sealy Posturepedics at a Mattress Warehouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
Francine Good, owner of the local Fort Wayne Mattress Warehouse locations, had this to say: “I can neither confirm nor deny that the former Vice President of the United States is an employee at one of our Mattress Warehouse locations…but I can tell you that we have very high standards for employment at Mattress Warehouse.”
Good went on to say, “In all seriousness, everyone, regardless of political affiliation, deserves a good night’s sleep. And I can confirm that we do have a pretty incredible selection of Sealy Posturepedics, so come see for yourself. Never know who you might run into!”
