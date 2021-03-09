Howe suspended 9 games; K's make other roster moves

Travis Howe has been suspended nine games by the ECHL for his role in an altercation in the final seconds of Saturday's game against Wheeling.

Howe received 22 minutes in penalties for abuse of officials and an inappropriate gesture.

The Komets also announced Tuesday that forward Stelios Mattheos has been reassigned by the Chicago Wolves of the AHL to Fort Wayne, and forward Spencer Smallman has been reassigned to Chicago from Fort Wayne.

Mattheos, 21, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL entry draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. This season, he has two points in six games with the Wolves. Before turning pro, Mattheos scored 127 goals in 252 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL.

Smallman played eight games with the Komets, getting six goals and six assists. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 7.