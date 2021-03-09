Woman gets probation in fatal crash

A Fort Wayne woman who admitted she recklessly caused a fatal crash will avoid jail time by being placed on probation.

Jessica M. Hakes, 33, pleaded guilty last month in Allen Superior Court to criminal recklessness, a felony punishable by six months to 2 ½ years in prison. She was to stand trial April 20.

Judge Fran Gull imposed a two-year suspended sentence Tuesday and placed Hakes on probation for two years. Hakes was also ordered to pay $2,600 restitution.

Hakes caused a fatal crash just south of downtown Fort Wayne on July 1, 2019. Police said a year after the crash she had THC – an ingredient found in marijuana – in her system when she drove her Honda HRV into a motorcycle's path on Lafayette Street, near Esmond Street.

Robin Pugh, 64, was badly injured in the crash and died four days later.

Hakes was originally charged last July with causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance or its metabolite in her system, reckless homicide and three counts of neglect of a dependent. Three children – two under 18, charging documents said – were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

All of those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Hakes pleaded guilty to a new charge of criminal recklessness added last month.

Hakes told investigators she was driving east on Esmond, stopped at a stop sign and started to turn left onto Lafayette. "She said she had not seen the motorcycle," Christina Fosnaugh of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in an affidavit.

