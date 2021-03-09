Verbatim: RED Development Announces New Tenants at Jefferson Pointe

The following was released on Tuesday, March 9, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 9, 2021) – .

Jetset Babies, a modern baby and children’s boutique inspired by travel and trend, opened at Jefferson Pointe in summer 2020 between Ulta Beauty and Eddie Bauer. The 2,500 square foot space offers a collection of curated specialty baby and toddler goods and boutique clothing.

“Jefferson Pointe is known for serving a modern, high-end, and contemporary customer and we knew that the Jefferson Pointe customer would love our brand,” said Jetset Babies owner, Olivia Nelson. “We are excited with the exposure we have gotten to the customer and to be a part of the Jefferson Pointe community.”

M. Vince’ Nail Spa, specializing in an array of manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials, exclusive spa packages and more, opened its first Indiana location on the property.

in fall 2020 next to Old Navy. The 3,625 square-foot space is a new, state-of-the-art nail spa encompassing the latest and greatest equipment and safety features, providing up-to-date services.

“Jefferson Pointe makes us feel at home. They provide a luxurious yet simple one-stop-shopping experience in a beautifully designed open-air location with lush landscaping and beautiful fountains in the heart of Fort Wayne,” said Ms. Lan Do, M. Vince’ Nail Spa owner.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, a one-stop shop for all soda pop and candy cravings, recently opened its permanent space on property in September 2020. Located between Flat Top Grill and Cold Stone Creamery, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop offers thousands of soda pops and candies from all over America, bringing a nostalgic feel to Fort Wayne.

“We chose Jefferson Pointe due to the number of restaurants, movie theater and the amount of foot traffic on the property,” said Jennifer New, store owner. “We also liked that our customers have the ability to park directly in front of our store."

YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique offering a fresh perspective on one of the world’s oldest practices, opened in late 2020 next to Barnes & Noble. The studio introduces guests of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga in a welcoming, modern, and calming environment.

“YogaSix brings a fresh, modern take on yoga and we look forward to giving our members a community where they can focus on themselves,” said YogaSix owner, Jorge Valdes. “We have the opportunity to change lives and positively impact the community around us, which is why we were very excited to open our doors.”

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, offering a large menu of unique appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and signature styles of made-from-scratch pizza, plans to open at Jefferson Pointe in late summer 2021. The 7,989 square foot space will feature a 350 seat dining room, a full bar and a wood burning fireplace.

“We are very humbled and excited to introduce Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne,” said president and founder, John Heaphy. “Being only an hour away, for years we’ve had many people ask us to bring Beer Barrel to Fort Wayne. When we were approached by Red Development to join their community at Jefferson Pointe, it just seemed like a natural fit.”

Charming Charlie, a one-of-a-kind source of style that has been inspiring women to live more colorfully since 2004, plans to open on property in May 2021 next to Panera Bread. The 6,720 square foot space will offer guests a wide array of women’s apparel and fashion accessories, beauty, gifts, and more.

"Jefferson Pointe is a natural fit for Charming Charlie as we had a very successful store there previously,” said Steve Lovell, president of Charming Charlie.

“At Jefferson Pointe, we are dedicated to creating an approachable shopping center with retailers that reflect the demands of the local market,” said Scott Rehorn, managing partner at RED Development. “RED Development consistently works with national and local retailers and we’re excited to welcome these brands onto our property.”

For more information on Jefferson Pointe, please see here. For more information on RED Development, visit REDDevelopment.com.