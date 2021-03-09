Neighbors oppose St. Joe Center Road development

Neighbors of the proposed Cottages at St. Joe Center Road have vowed to continue to fight the housing project next to Fort Wayne Community Schools' St. Joe Central Elementary School.

The development in the 6600 block of St. Joe Center Road seeks rezoning from single-family residential to multiple-family residential. Also sought is approval of a primary development plan for two single-family homes and five duplexes.

The applicant, Envision US LLC, Fort Wayne, also requests waivers of development standards pertaining to setbacks.

About three dozen nearby residents opposed the plan Monday night during a sometimes-contentious public hearing of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

For some neighbors, the hearing became an exercise in deja vu.

In 2013, the plan commission approved a rezoning for a six-unit multifamily proposal for the same tract. But city council overrode that decision amid neighbors' objections.

Neighbors said they opposed the current proposal on similar grounds. It plans twice as many units in the same space.

The proposal is too dense for the long and narrow site of just under two acres, neighbors said.