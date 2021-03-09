The Journal Gazette
 
    Smallman named ECHL player of the week

    Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

    Spencer Smallman, who had two goals and seven points in two victories for the Komets over Wheeling, was named ECHL Player of the Week today.

    He was called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and isn’t currently on the Fort Wayne roster.

    Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro won the award Feb. 23.

