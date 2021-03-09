Tuesday, March 09, 2021 2:18 pm
Smallman named ECHL player of the week
Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
Spencer Smallman, who had two goals and seven points in two victories for the Komets over Wheeling, was named ECHL Player of the Week today.
He was called up to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Monday and isn’t currently on the Fort Wayne roster.
Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro won the award Feb. 23.
