Indiana: 593 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths Tuesday

Health officials announced today that 593 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 22 additional deaths have been reported.

They said 1,154,141 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and 724,587 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 12,355 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 668,308 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,156,377 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,153,395 Monday. A total of 8,274,948 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 50 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.