Tuesday, March 09, 2021 11:31 am
Coroner's office IDs teen found in ditch
The Journal Gazette
The body of a teenager found in a ditch near Paulding and Meyer roads Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.
Darirreyon Alexander, 15, of Fort Wayne, was found partially submerged in about 2-feet of water around 11 a.m., the coroner's office said in a statement.
The cause and manner of Alexander's death is pending further investigation, the statement said.
