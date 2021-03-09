Commission gives city recommendations to rebuild trust

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers today handed the mayor and police chief the culmination of eight months' work by the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice – recommendations to strengthen the community's trust in local police.

“The community has to trust the Fort Wayne Police Department, and to get there we must acknowledge that some mistrust does currently exist," Chambers said. "The recommendations provided within this report are a first step to modifying procedures to build that trust. I appreciate the work and support of the members of the Commission who have selflessly given countless hours to assist in this mission.”

Chambers, who co-chaired the commission with Joe Jordan, said the work wasn't easy.

"There were tense moments," Chambers said. "There were delicate moments, but we believe that the 18 recommendations will be transformational."

The commission was formed in the wake of a series of Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne last summer.

The recommendations focus on three areas: race relations, communication and departmental transparency.

"We took a hard look at policies and procedures of the Fort Wayne Police Department," Jordan said. "We didn't look at one instance, but at the culture, and the surrounding services that are provided by the department."

For an outlined report, go to https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/commission-on-police-reform-and-racial-justice.html.

