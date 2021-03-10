EACS board opposes bill that would expand voucher program

The elected leaders and teachers of East Allen County Schools have joined the chorus opposing proposals to expand the voucher program and establish education savings accounts.

The school board approved Tuesday a joint resolution with the East Allen Education Association in opposition to House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 413.

"We stand united against the reallocation of public school funds," board President Todd Buckmaster said in a statement. "It is not good for our students, our staff or public education in general. It is time for our teachers and staff to be heard."

Andra Kosmoski, the teachers union president, called it an important step in advocating for their students.

"We hope this sheds light on the fact that HB 1005 and SB 413 are not in the best interest of our schools and encourages our families and community members to reach out to their lawmakers in support of public education," she said.

