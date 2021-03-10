The Journal Gazette
 
    No injuries in afternoon house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from 601 Wolverton Drive this afternoon, firefighters said.

    When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home and found a working fire inside and out, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

    Crews were able to extinguish the fire within six minutes of arriving, the statement said. It said investigators determined that smoking material was improperly disposed accidentally.

    No injuries were reported.

     

