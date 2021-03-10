No injuries in afternoon house fire

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from 601 Wolverton Drive this afternoon, firefighters said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home and found a working fire inside and out, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within six minutes of arriving, the statement said. It said investigators determined that smoking material was improperly disposed accidentally.

No injuries were reported.