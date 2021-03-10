Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:02 pm
No injuries in afternoon house fire
The Journal Gazette
A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from 601 Wolverton Drive this afternoon, firefighters said.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home and found a working fire inside and out, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire within six minutes of arriving, the statement said. It said investigators determined that smoking material was improperly disposed accidentally.
No injuries were reported.
