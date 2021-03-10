Vaccine opens up to all Indiana teachers

INDIANAPOLIS – Teachers and support staff can get their COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday at any state site – a move mandated by the federal government.

Last week Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state would continue with its age-based approach – next moving to 45 and up – but teachers could use the federal vaccination program at Meijer, Walmart and Kroger.

On Wednesday Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the White House has now mandated teacher prioritization, which will begin Monday at all state vaccination sites.

“We had a plan. We were executing that plan very methodically,” Holcomb said. He noted that adding teachers will have an impact on getting to Hoosiers with comorbidities.

"We were using data to drive all our decisions about those who are most at risk," he said. "Our federal partners have said you need to add in (teachers). We will do that."

Those covered include educators and staff in preschool through high school; childcare centers; licensed child care providers, classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.