Police say bomb threat not a safety threat

The Allen County Sheriff's Department determined a bomb threat this morning was not a threat to safety.

The sheriff's department was called to First Merchants Bank in Grabill just after 11 a.m. because of a bomb threat.

A cleaning crew found what appeared to be pipe bombs in a plastic bag inside a back room near the drive through.

The building was evacuated. The Fort Wayne Police Department Bomb Squad inspected the devices and determined they were most likely training aids left behind by the previous bank, which conducted training and security in-house, the sheriff's department said.

The bomb squad collected the pipes and the bank was reopened for business before 1 p.m., police said.