Wednesday, March 10, 2021 3:18 pm
3-week lane restrictions for Rudisill Boulevard intersection
The Journal Gazette
The Rudisill Boulevard intersection with Tacoma Avenue will have lane restrictions for three weeks, beginning Wednesday, during a City Utilities Engineering project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work is expected to be completed March 31, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
