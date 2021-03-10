The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, March 10, 2021

    3-week lane restrictions for Rudisill Boulevard intersection

    The Journal Gazette

    The Rudisill Boulevard intersection with Tacoma Avenue will have lane restrictions for three weeks, beginning Wednesday, during a City Utilities Engineering project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is expected to be completed March 31, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

