Gas-line work to restrict area roads

Gas-line work on Butler Road between Goshen and Hillegas roads and Wheelock Road at the intersection with St. Joe Center Road will have lane restrictions beginning Wednesday while crews work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The work on Wheelock is scheduled to be completed the same day, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement. It said the work on Butler is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.