Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:34 pm
Lane restrictions for section of Lower Huntington Road
The Journal Gazette
A section of Lower Huntington Road between Elzey Street and Bluffton Road will have lane restrictions Thursday and Friday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story