    Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:34 pm

    Lane restrictions for section of Lower Huntington Road

    The Journal Gazette

    A section of Lower Huntington Road between Elzey Street and Bluffton Road will have lane restrictions Thursday and Friday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

