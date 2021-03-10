Coroner IDs man found inside apartment, seeks info on next of kin

The Allen County coroner's office today identified a man found dead inside an apartment in the 3400 block of East State Boulevard.

Edmund W. Burnette, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers, the coroner said.

Burnette had not been seen for several days when apartment management entered Burnette's apartment.

It was obvious there had been a fire inside the apartment, with heavy smoke damage. The fire had extinguished itself, the coroner said.

Burnette's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The coroner's office is trying to find Burnett's next of kin, specifically his daughter. Anyone with information is asked to call 260-449-7389.