Verbatim: Kilwins to Open in Downtown Fort Wayne's The Bradley Boutique Hotel

The following was released on Wednesday, March 10, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 10, 2021) – Design Collaborative (DC) jumped at the chance to work on one of the newest downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. developments – Fort Wayne's very own chocolate, fudge, and ice cream shop -- Kilwins. The sweet shop will be located in the soon-to-be-completed boutique hotel, The Bradley.

The new space is approximately 1,150-square-feet and includes a retail area, cooking space, food storage space, and prep area where passersby can look into the shop to watch fresh fudge, caramel apples, and other sweets being made. DC is working closely with the Kilwins franchise and local shop owners, Paul and Renee Marinko, to design a nostalgic space that welcomes locals and visitors, keeping with the hotel's theme as one of the most anticipated luxury hotel openings worldwide in 2021 (Veranda Magazine).

“Teachers by trade since 1987, and teaching in Fort Wayne since 1999, our lives have been about service to others. Opening a Kilwins store in our hometown is a different way for us to serve people as we retire from the education world, offering a deliciously fun, vacation-like experience for our friends and neighbors,” stated Paul Marinko, interim principal for Ascension Lutheran School and owner of Kilwins Fort Wayne.

The ownership team anticipates opening the new Kilwins shop in June of this year and will celebrate with a grand opening event this summer.