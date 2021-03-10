The Journal Gazette
 
    No injuries in duplex fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators say an accidental cooking fire damaged a duplex early today.

    Crews arrived at 1733 Lough Nest Court about 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home's kitchen window, officials said.

    They said the sole adult occupant escaped before firefighters arrived and crews had the blaze under control in less than 10 minutes.

    There were no injuries and no further information was provided.

