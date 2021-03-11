SACS employees get COVID-19 shots at Woodside gym

Jennifer Peeper stood in front of the Woodside Middle School gym bleachers Thursday, not as a fan to cheer on a team, but as a teacher with a vaccination card clutched in her hand.

Her husband, also a Southwest Allen County Schools educator, waited across the room where about 500 district employees got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Meijer pharmacists throughout the day.

Peeper's excitement to sit for a shot was evident.

"We've been waiting semi-patiently for a few months now," said Peeper, a 33-year-old who teaches English language arts at Summit Middle School.

Meijer has partnered with the Indiana State Teachers Association to streamline the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff statewide. In a March 5 news release, the retailer said it would hold a dozen clinics -- administering more than 10,000 doses -- to pre-registered school employees by the end of this week.

SACS didn't expect to an opportunity to host a clinic so quickly but seized Thursday's opportunity with about two days' notice, district officials said.

The response from staff was "tremendous," said LuAnn Erickson, human resources director. Teachers made up about half of the employees who got vaccinated, she said.

SACS also welcomed employees of four private schools -- Canterbury, Concordia, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and Holy Cross -- because of Meijer's capacity, Erickson said.

asloboda@jg.net