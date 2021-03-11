Communication-line work to restrict Fort Wayne roads

Communication-line work on Maplecrest Road between Old Towne Parkway and State Boulevard and on State Boulevard between Maplecrest Road and Mathias Street will cause intermittent lane restrictions beginning Friday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The work is scheduled to be completed by March 19, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.