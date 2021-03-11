The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, March 11, 2021

    2-week lane restrictions for section of Winchester Road

    The Journal Gazette

    A section of Winchester Road between Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning Friday for two weeks during power-line work, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is scheduled to be completed March 26, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-6155.

